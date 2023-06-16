Victoria Monét’s highly-anticipated sophomore album Jaguar II is on the way. Here is her latest single “On My Mama”. She had this to say about the record:

“’On My Mama’ is the soundtrack to positive affirmations!. Singing the lyrics about yourself will change your frequency and elevate a positive mental state. The words speak not only to physical features but to a feeling too because I believe when you feel good, you look even better! Give yourself the words you need to hear because it’s true – you look good! There’s no one like you and that’s on ya mama. Enjoy being yourself witcha fine ass!”

You can stream “On My Mama” below.