Victoria Monét’s highly-anticipated sophomore album Jaguar II is on the way. Here is her latest single “On My Mama”. She had this to say about the record:

“’On My Mama’ is the soundtrack to positive affirmations!. Singing the lyrics about yourself will change your frequency and elevate a positive mental state. The words speak not only to physical features but to a feeling too because I believe when you feel good, you look even better! Give yourself the words you need to hear because it’s true – you look good! There’s no one like you and that’s on ya mama. Enjoy being yourself witcha fine ass!”

You can stream “On My Mama” below.

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR