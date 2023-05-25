Home New Music New Music: Diddy, City Girls & Fabolous – Act Bad New Music New Music: Diddy, City Girls & Fabolous – Act Bad By Cyclone - May 25, 2023 Diddy links up with City Girls & Fabolous for a new Summer track titled “Act Bad”. The four debuted the single at Miami’s LIV. He is the official release. You can stream “Act Bad” below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Red Cafe ft. Capella Grey & Fabolous – Don’t Vibe And Tell Music Video: Maino & Fabolous ft. Stuy Babyz – Best For Me Video: Diddy – One Hit For Uber One Commercial New Music: Diddy Ft. PartyNextDoor – Sex In The Porsche Music Video: Diddy ft. Rick Ross – Watcha Gon’ Do Music Video: Fabolous ft. Ashanti – Ashanti (Remix)