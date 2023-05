Following the announcement his new album, Austin, Post Malone give fans the new single, “Mourning”. On the introspective song, Post Malone goes in about his struggles with sobriety. “Mourning” follows “Chemical” and will be featured on Austin, which drops July 28th. His tour kicks off on July 8th in Noblesville, Indiana. You can pick up tickets now on his official website.

You can stream “Mourning” below.