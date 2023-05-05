Home New Music New Music: will.i.am & Lil Wayne – The Formula New Music New Music: will.i.am & Lil Wayne – The Formula By Cyclone - May 5, 2023 will.i.am and Lil Wayne team up for their new single, “The Formula”. Produced by will.i.am, Keith Harris, and John Goldstein, will and Wayne go back and forth with their high energy bars. You can stream “The Formula” below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: NLE Choppa ft. Lil Wayne – Ain’t Gonna Answer Music Video: Lil Wayne ft. DMX – Kant Nobody Music Video: YG & Lil Wayne – Miss My Dawgs New Music: Yung Bleu Ft. Lil Wayne – Soul Child Music Video: Maître GIMS ft. Lil Wayne & French Montana – Corazon Video: Lil Wayne Says He Had A Meeting About Release Date of ‘Tha Carter V’