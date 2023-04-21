Home New Music New Music: Latto – Put It On Da Floor New Music New Music: Latto – Put It On Da Floor By Cyclone - April 21, 2023 Latto follows he performance at the first weekend of Coachella with her new single “Put It On Da Floor”. Latto speaks on people throwing shots at her and how she’s here to stay. You can stream “Put It On Da Floor” below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Lola Brooke ft. Latto & Yung Miami – Don’t Play With It (Remix) Music Video: Latto ft. Lu Kala – Lottery Music Video: Latto – Smoking on My Ex Pack (Freestyle) New Music: Latto – Another Nasty Song Music Video: Latto Ft. GloRilla & Gangsta Boo – FTCU