With their new project The Great Escape set to drop on March 31st, Larry June and The Alchemist ride in “Porsches In Spanish” for their latest single. Larry hops on The Alchemist’s soulful production, to deliver his opulent bars speaking on his hustle. “Porsches In Spanish” follows their previous release “Palisades, CA” featuring Big Sean.

You can stream “Porsches In Spanish” below.