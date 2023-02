Lil Wayne gives fans his new single, “Kant Nobody” featuring the late DMX. Produced by Swizz Beatz and Avenue. The track opens with a monologue by DMX, Wayne adds a plethora of witty bars and energy to the haunting production. The track samples DMX’s 1998 banger “Niggaz Done Started Something” featuring The Lox and Ma$e. Wayne’s The Carter 6 is on the way and he kicks off his Welcome To Tha Carter Tour on April 4th.

You can stream “Kant Nobody” below.