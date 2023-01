Rae Sremmurd is back at it with their new single, “Sucka Or Sum”. Produced by Jaxx, Prod Juja & Danny Wolf, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi stunt on their haters with their cocky bars. “Sucka Or Sum” follows their release “Torpedo”, which are both off their upcoming album, Sremm4Life.

You can stream “Sucka Or Sum” below.