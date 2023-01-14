Home New Music New Music: Offset & Hit-Boy – 2 Live New Music New Music: Offset & Hit-Boy – 2 Live By Cyclone - January 14, 2023 Offset and Hit-Boy get lit on their new collab, “2 Live”. Inspired by the legendary group, 2 Live Crew, Offset kicks his rambunctious and nasty bars over Hit-Boy’s bouncy instrumental. Watch the “2 Live” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Hit-Boy & Avelino – 2 Certified Music Video: G Herbo ft. Offset – Aye Music Video: Nas & Hit-Boy – Michael & Quincy Album Stream: Nas & Hit-Boy – King’s Disease III New Music: Lil Yachty ft. Cardi B & Offset – Who Want the Smoke? Offset & Cardi B Secretly Got Married Last Year