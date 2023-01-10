Home New Music New Music: Skyzoo & The Other Guys – Straight Drop New Music New Music: Skyzoo & The Other Guys – Straight Drop By Cyclone - January 10, 2023 Skyzoo and The Other Guys are set to release their new project The Mind Of A Saint on January 13th. Here is the first offering titled “Straight Drop”. Skyzoo goes in over the smooth instrumental. You can stream “Straight Drop” below. <a href="https://otherguysmusic.bandcamp.com/album/the-mind-of-a-saint">The Mind of A Saint by Skyzoo & The Other Guys</a> Spread the love