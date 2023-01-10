Skyzoo and The Other Guys are set to release their new project The Mind Of A Saint on January 13th. Here is the first offering titled “Straight Drop”. Skyzoo goes in over the smooth instrumental.

You can stream “Straight Drop” below.

<a href="https://otherguysmusic.bandcamp.com/album/the-mind-of-a-saint">The Mind of A Saint by Skyzoo & The Other Guys</a>