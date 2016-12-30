Watch Part 5 In Yo Gotti’s “Behind The Nine” Documentary

Watch the finale in Yo Gotti’s “Behind The Nine” documentary.

For the fifth & final part in Yo Gotti’s “Behind The Nine” documentary series, the Memphis veteran & his CMG family decide to make a few toasts for a job well done on his newly-released White Friday album.

In this brief, 2-minute clip, Gotti continues to talk about the inspiration & recording process behind CM9, before hosting a family dinner at his crib & toasting to all the good times & success that’s being had. Check it out above, and be sure to revisit the previous episodes right here if you missed them.

White Friday: CM9 is available now on iTunes, and streaming here on HNHH.

