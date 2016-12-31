Video: Shots Ring Out After Meek Mill Concert In Connecticut; 2 Dead and 2 Injured



Last night, Meek Mill held a concert at the Oakdale Theater in Wallingford, Conn.. According to reports, the show went off without a hitch. The trouble started as the club closed around 11pm when fights broke out in the parking lot. During the fight, guns shots rang out that left 4 people shot, 2 dead and 2 injured.

A clubgoer inadvertently recorded the last shot on camera as he was taping Meek Mill walking out of the club. The person behind the camera identifies Meek and in the back you can hear someone else say “They’re fighting over there”. Soon after, a single shot is fired and everyone takes cover.

Near the end of the video you can also hear a female saying “He’s shot”. No suspects were arrested on the scene and the 2 injured victims were transported to a nearby hospital.

Watch the clip below.

#PressPlay: Shots rang out at #MeekMill concert at the #OakdaleTheater in Wallingford Connecticut… hopefully everyone is okay… we will keep you updated on the story via @ozzi.1012 A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:13pm PST