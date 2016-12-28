Video: RiFF RAFF – The Peach Panther (Movie Trailer)

RiFF RAFF will be releasing a full length film for his Peach Panther‘ project. The movie is scheduled to be released in Fall of 2017 and scheduled to star Timmy Chong, G-Eazy, Sid Wilson of Slipknot, Perez Hilton, Mally Mall, and more.

