Video: Kylie Jenner & Tyga Star In NSFW Short Film

By Cyclone -
After allegations of a sex tape surfaces last week, Kylie Jenner and Tyga appear in a very NSFW short film directed by family friend Sasha Samsonova. Kylie is filmed wearing only a wet t-shirt. Then she strips down and starts smoking a cigarette as she uses Tyga as a bucking bull. Enjoy.

