Troy Ave Shot Twice In Brooklyn; Bullet Grazed His Head



While everyone is home spending time with their families on Christmas night, rapper Troy Ave is spending his in a hospital after an apparent attempt on his life in his hometown of Brooklyn.

Earlier this afternoon, Troy Ave, while on his way to meet with family, was sitting inside his red Maserati, at East 91st Street and Linden Boulevard in Brooklyn’s Canarsie section at around 4:20 p.m. According to The New York Post, an unknown shooter walked up to his car and opened fired. At least one bullet grazed Troy’s head and another struck him in the arm.

Troy’s attorney Scott E. Leemon has released a statement on his behalf stating:

“Tonight, Troy Ave was targeted again…on Christmas. In Brooklyn, going to meet his family for the holiday, he was shot two times. Thankfully, he will survive the second attempt on his life. As we have said from the beginning — he is a victim. We pray for his speedy recovery.”

Currently police have not released information on the suspect/suspects involved in the shooting. I’ll keep you posted on any further developments. Check out pics and video clips from the scene.

Video of #troyave car left on the street after savages try to take his life while he drove back from visiting family. He is in stable condition A video posted by DJ Akademiks (@akademikstv) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:21pm PST

50 Cent took time away from his family to visit Troy Ave in the hospital.