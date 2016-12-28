Tiny Files For Divorce From T.I.



Tameka “Tiny” Cottle wants to dissolve her six year marriage to T.I.

According to TMZ, the 41-year old filed divorce papers earlier this month in their home state Georgia.

The gossip site reports that the problems between the two started several months before Tiny was controversially photographed and videotaped with Floyd Mayweather at Mariah Carey’s Halloween party.

T.I. and Tiny have three children together, 2 sons and a daughter.

Earlier this month, Tiny seemingly posted this message about the Mayweather incident on Facebook.

She then claimed that her verified Facebook page was fake.

Looks like there’s more to that story.

