New Music: Yung Ralph Ft. Fetty Wap – Ran Up Dem Racks

By Cyclone -
0
8


Yung Ralph is set to release his new mixtape I Am Juugman 2 early next year. He gets an assist from Fetty Wap for his new single “Ran Up Dem Racks”. Produced by DJ Plugg.

