New Music: Uncle Murda – Rap Up 2016

By Cyclone -
0
11


Uncle Murda drops off his grimy version of “Rap Up 2016”. He gives his take on the events that touched him this year such as Kanye West supporting Donald Trump, the death of Bankroll Fresh, Blac Chyna becoming a Kardashian, and more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY