New Music: Too Short Ft. Ty Dolla Sign, Jeremih & French Montana – Ain’t My Girlfriend

By Cyclone -
0
10


Too Short will be releasing his project The Pimp Tape on March 10th. He links up with Ty Dolla Sign, Jeremih, and French Montana for his new single “Ain’t My Girlfriend”. Produced by Drumma Boy. You can pre-order The Pimp Tape now on iTunes.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY