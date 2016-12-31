New Music: The Avalanches Ft. Freddie Gibbs – Bad Day

By Cyclone -
0
5


During most of 2016, Freddie Gibbs was going through a serious legal battle overseas. He has since been exonerated of all charges but one good thing from the process, he got to work with Australian group The Avalanches on a new collab titled “Bad Day”.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY