New Music: Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert & Shad Da God – 200,000

By Cyclone -
0
9


Quavo links up with Taylor Gang’s latest signee Lil Uzi Vert and Hustle Gang‘s Shad Da God for a new track titled “200,000”. Produced by Wheezy.

