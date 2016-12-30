New Music: Carlos Ferragamo – New Sh*t (Prod. by Araabmuzik)

Carlos Ferragamo gives his New Year’s resolution over some heat from Araabmuzik titled “New Shit“. His project Shades of Blue 2.5 (Perfect Clarity) is available now here.

