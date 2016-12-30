Music Video: Future Ft. Rick Ross – That’s A Check

By Cyclone -
0
11


Future keeps the new visuals coming. This time calling on MMG‘s head honcho Rick Ross to shoot “That’s A Check”. Directed by Eif Rivera. Also check out the official video for his record “Drippin (How U Luv That)“.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY