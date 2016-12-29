Mixtape: MikeWiLLMadeIt – Instrumental Tuesdays 2016



MikeWillMadeIt had a pretty good 2016 producing bangers from Rae Sremmurd, Gucci Mane, Future, Eearz, Juicy J, KiD CuDi, 2 Chainz, Jeezy and more. He was feeling generous and decided to give a pile of his instrumentals as part of his discontinued series ‘Instrumental Tuesdays‘. Enjoy.

