EP Stream: Rob Stone – Lemotional Season, by 1207

After the success pf his buzzing single “Chill Bill“, Rob Stone ends the year with a new EP titled Lemotional Season, by 1207. Featuring guest appearances by Malik Burgers, Nate Fox, Cash Passion, Black Amethyst, Mike Frost, and more.

