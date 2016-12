Quentin Miller keeps the new music coming as he drops off 2 new EPs. One titled ‘Shredded Metal‘ and the other titled ‘Gunmetal Grey‘. ‘Shredded Metal‘ is a five song project featuring guest appearances / production by Jeremih, Key!, CJ Francis IV, TheCoolIsMac, Hit-Boy, 30 Roc, C4, and more. ‘Gunmetal Grey‘ features 9 new projects.