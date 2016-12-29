Birthday Boy John Legend



Michael Stewart/WireJohn Legend had a lot to be “grateful” for as he celebrated turning 38 on Wednesday, including his eight-month-old daughter Luna who joined her dad for some cute Instagram snaps.

One pic shows the “All Me” singer, who is vacationing with Luna and his wife Chrissy Teigen, posing on a couch with his daughter.

Another selfie with Luna is captioned, “Look at that sweet little face!”

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes. Love you all! Enjoying this view with Chrissy and Lu, feeling grateful,” he captioned another photo the vista from their undisclosed vacation spot.

Teigen also got into the act, sharing a picture her and Lulu lounging together. “Happy birthday, beautiful papa,” read the caption.

