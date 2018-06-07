Video: Jorja Smith – Blue Lights (Live On BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge)

After her appearance on Drake’s More Life, Jorja Smith has been boosting her buzz with every release. Her debut album Lost & Found is set to drop tonight. Before that happens, she hit the stage of BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge to perform her single “Blue Lights” and mashup of Rihanna’s “Man Down” and Cardi B’s “Be Careful”. You can watch those clips below. As part of her roll out she also sat down with Zane Lowe for an hour long interview and did a tastful spread for Playboy magazine, which you can also check out below.

