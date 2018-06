Black Thought just released Streams Of Thought, Vol. 1 EP with 9th Wonder a few days back. He sits down with Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning to chop it up about his Funkmaster Flex freestyle, how important lyricism is in hip hop, rap beef, ASAP Rocky, why he chose to keep his project at five songs, and more.

You can download. Streams Of Thought, Vol. 1 now on iTunes/Google Play.