Popular west coast crew, SOB x RBE their Tutuland EP on the road as ther announce their upcoming Global Gangin tour. The tour kicks off on July 28th in New York and runs through December 13th in Dublin, Ireland and will feature Quando Rondo.

You can check out the full list of dates and cities for the Global Gangin tour tickets go on sale June 8th. You can download Tutuland now on iTunes/Google Play.