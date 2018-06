Nike is releasing another new colorway for the Air VaporMax. This one is called the Nike Air VaporMax Inneva Black Multicolor. Features a woven upper of black with multicolor patterns on the sides. The tongue and the collar are covered in suede completed with a translucent Air VaporMax sole.

You can pick up the Nike Air Vapor Max Inneva Black Multicolor for $240 at select Nike stores and online starting June 7th.