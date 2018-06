UK retailer size? and Nike join forces for the limited edition size? x Nike Air Max 95 Safari. The rare colorway with feature a speckled pattern inspired luxury sofa store founder Tinker Hatfield. Covered with premium Ostrich skin colored black, white, orange with hits of grey. A black midsole and orange Air Max cushioning to complete the design.

You can pick up the Nike Air Max 95 Safari for $130 only at size? starting June 8th.