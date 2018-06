After pushing the release date back to August 10th, Nicki Minaj is ready to start the official roll out for her upcoming album Queen. She took to her Instagram account to reveal the official artwork. Shot by the duo of Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. Pre-order will be available for Queen starting next week.

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Jun 7, 2018 at 2:26pm PDT