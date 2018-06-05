Nicki Minaj, Migos, Janelle Monaé & More To Perform At 2018 BET Awards

The 2018 BET Awards are set to take place on June 24th. To build anticipation, they announced that this year’s performers will include Nicki Minaj, Migos, Janelle Monaé, H.E.R., and Ella Mai. The event will be hosted by Jamie Foxx. Top nominees include DJ Khaled with six,Kendrick Lamar with five. SZA and Migos each with four nomination. Check out the official announcement below.