As Tadoe and Chief Keef and Trippie Redd join forces with their seperate issues with 6ix9ine for a new collab titled “I Kill People!”.

Reports that Chief Keef was shot at outside of the W Hotel in Times Square yesterday surfaced after this song was release so I’m sure more drama will come. Also check out Listen below. Also included is footage from Trippie Redd and Lil Wop’s recent brawl against FDMGrady and pics from the Chief Keef shooting below.