New Music: Kiana Ledé ft. ASAP Ferg – Fairplay (Remix)

By Cyclone -
kiana lede asap ferg fairplay remix

Up and coming Arizona singer Kiana Ledé continues to push her buzzing single “Fairplay” with a new ASAP Ferg-assisted remix. You can download it now on iTunes/Google Play. Also check out the official video for the original.

