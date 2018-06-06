MusicNew Music New Music: Kiana Ledé ft. ASAP Ferg – Fairplay (Remix) By Cyclone - June 6, 2018 0 Hits: 51 Up and coming Arizona singer Kiana Ledé continues to push her buzzing single “Fairplay” with a new ASAP Ferg-assisted remix. You can download it now on iTunes/Google Play. Also check out the official video for the original. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0