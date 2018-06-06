New Music: Kiana Ledé ft. ASAP Ferg – Fairplay (Remix)

Up and coming Arizona singer Kiana Ledé continues to push her buzzing single “Fairplay” with a new ASAP Ferg-assisted remix. You can download it now on iTunes/Google Play. Also check out the official video for the original.

