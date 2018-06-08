New Music: Jay Rock – The Bloodiest

TDE’s Jay Rock is set to release his highly anticipated new album Redemption next week. He decides to drop off his latest single titled “The Bloodiest”. You can pre-order Redemption now on iTunes/Google Play. Also check out the official tracklist.

1. The Bloodiest
2. For What It’s Worth
3. Knock It Off
4. ES Tales
5. Rotation 112th
6. Tap Out (Feat. Jeremih)
7. OSOM (Feat. J. Cole)
8. King’s Dead (Feat. Future)
9. Troopers
10. Broke +-
11. Wow Freestyle (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)
12. Redemption (Feat. SZA)
13. WIN

