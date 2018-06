Azure of the group Down 2 Earth is scheduled release his new solo project Godspeed soon. He links up with Iamsu! for his new single “Kiss A Joint”. Produced by Mike Gao. Azure spoke about the single say;

“I felt like experimenting with ‘Su on a melodic hook instead of a verse. His tone is super fun to mess around with. Mike Gao is like a mentor to me, and I enjoy our chemistry on wax every time.”