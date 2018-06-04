MusicNew Music New Music: ASAP Ferg – Harlem Anthem By Cyclone - June 4, 2018 0 Hits: 27 ASAP Ferg follows his appearance on Kiana Ledé’s “Fairplay (Remix)” with his new single “Harlem Anthem”. Off of the upcoming Uncle Drew soundtrack, which you pick up starting June 15th on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0