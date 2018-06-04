New Music: ASAP Ferg – Harlem Anthem

ASAP Ferg follows his appearance on Kiana Ledé’s “Fairplay (Remix)” with his new single “Harlem Anthem”. Off of the upcoming Uncle Drew soundtrack, which you pick up starting June 15th on iTunes/Google Play.

