The 2018 One Musicfest is scheduled to go down at Atlanta’s Central Park on September 8th and 9th. The headliners of the event have been announced as Nas, Cardi B and Miguel. Other performers will include Big Sean, T.I., Jeezy, August Greene, Big K.R.I.T., Brandy, GoldLink, dvsn, Kelis, Rapsody, Jessie Reyez, and more. You can check out the full list of performers below and pick up the tickets on OneMusicFest.com.