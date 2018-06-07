Music Video: Tokyo Jetz – The One

Tokyo Jetz – The One

Hustle Gang’s Tokyo Jetz is gearing up to release her new EP The One. Here’s the official video for the trunk rattling title-track, Directed by Meg Gamez. You can download “The One” now on iTunes/Google Play.

