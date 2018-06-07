Music Video: MadeinTYO, Uno The Activist & FKi 1st – Good Gas

MadeinTYO Uno The Activist FKi 1st Good Gas

FKi 1st continues to push his EP Good Gas, Vol. 1 as he calls on MadeinTYO and Uno The Activist to shoot the visuals for the title-track “Good Gas”. You can download Good Gas, Vol. 1 now on iTunes/Google Play.

