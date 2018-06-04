Music Video: Lil Skies & Yung Pinch – I Know You

Lil Skies Yung Pinch – I Know You

Lil Skies and Yung Pinch give fans the official video for their collab I Know You”. Directed by Nicholas Jandora. You can download“I Know You” now on iTunes/Google Play.

