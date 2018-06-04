VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Lil Skies & Yung Pinch – I Know You By Cyclone - June 4, 2018 0 Hits: 30 Lil Skies and Yung Pinch give fans the official video for their collab “I Know You”. Directed by Nicholas Jandora. You can download“I Know You” now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0