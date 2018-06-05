Music Video: Leon Bridges – Beyond

Leon Bridges delivered his new project Good Thing a couple days ago. He premieres the official video for his track “Beyond”. Directed by Josh Goleman. You can download Good Thing now on iTunes/Google Play.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>