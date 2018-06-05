VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Fetty Wap ft. Fuzz – Black & Decker By Cyclone - June 5, 2018 0 Hits: 41 Fetty Wap is currently working on his untitled sophomore album. He follows his latest song & video “Surfboard” with another one titled “Black & Decker” featuring Fuzz. Produced by Kid Haze. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0