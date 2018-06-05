VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Don Q – Personal By Cyclone - June 5, 2018 0 Hits: 34 After dropping his Pusha T-assisted video “Words Of Wisdom”, Don Q premieres another new video from his project Don Talk. This one is for track 5 “Personal.” You can download Don Talk now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0