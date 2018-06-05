Mixtape: PC Tweezie – Kandy Lady Grand Baby

Hits: 39
Here’s the new mixtape from Lost Key Records’ PC Tweezie titled Kandy Lady Grand Baby. Featuring 15 new songs and guest appearances by Baby Soulja, Cyko, Koly P, and 5th Street Bree. You can stream and download Kandy Lady Grand Baby.
Download: Kandy Lady Grand Baby
01. PC Tweezie – Threat (Intro)
02. PC Tweezie – Cost Ya
03. PC Tweezie – SuWoop
04. PC Tweezie – KLGB
05. PC Tweezie – Go Wit Yo Move
06. PC Tweezie – Pray (Feat. Baby Soulja & Cyko)
07. PC Tweezie – Gorilla Warfare (Feat. Koly P)
08. PC Tweezie – Stereotype
09. PC Tweezie – Look For U
10. PC Tweezie – Talk Shit
11. PC Tweezie – Want It All
12. PC Tweezie – Make Believe (Feat. 5th Street Bree)
13. PC Tweezie – Nobody Else
14. PC Tweezie – My Jacket
15. PC Tweezie – Just Enough