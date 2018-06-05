Mixtape: PC Tweezie – Kandy Lady Grand Baby

Here’s the new mixtape from Lost Key Records’ PC Tweezie titled Kandy Lady Grand Baby. Featuring 15 new songs and guest appearances by Baby Soulja, Cyko, Koly P, and 5th Street Bree. You can stream and download Kandy Lady Grand Baby.

Download: Kandy Lady Grand Baby

01. PC Tweezie – Threat (Intro)

02. PC Tweezie – Cost Ya

03. PC Tweezie – SuWoop

04. PC Tweezie – KLGB

05. PC Tweezie – Go Wit Yo Move

06. PC Tweezie – Pray (Feat. Baby Soulja & Cyko)

07. PC Tweezie – Gorilla Warfare (Feat. Koly P)

08. PC Tweezie – Stereotype

09. PC Tweezie – Look For U

10. PC Tweezie – Talk Shit

11. PC Tweezie – Want It All

12. PC Tweezie – Make Believe (Feat. 5th Street Bree)

13. PC Tweezie – Nobody Else

14. PC Tweezie – My Jacket

15. PC Tweezie – Just Enough