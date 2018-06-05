Mixtape: Nick Cannon – Calling All Models: The Prequel

Nick Cannon takes time off from tv to drop his new mixtape titled Calling All Models: The Prequel. You can stream Calling All Models: The Prequel in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>