Mixtape: Benny – A Friend Of Ours

Benny delivers his new mixtape A Friend Of Ours. Featuring 10 tracks and guest appearances by 38 Spesh, El Camino, Dark Lo, Skyzoo, and Dufflebag Hottie. You can stream A Friend Of Ours in its entirety below and download it now on BandCamp.

<a href="http://blacksopranofamily.bandcamp.com/album/a-friend-of-ours" target="_blank">A FRIEND OF OURS by benny the butcher</a>