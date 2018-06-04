New Music: Luke James – These Arms

Luke James returns after a brief hiatus titled “These Arms.” He had this to say about the single:

“I love to be loved. Whether it is by a significant other or an acquaintance, I get it. I think love is important. It is an addiction in a sense. It’s dope and makes you feel good. I’d rather that feeling than any other. It’s about protecting the idea and staying true to that. In life, as I am learning and loving people, I find that trust in vulnerability. I find that vulnerability to be something questionable and hard to do. You just never know what someone is thinking. I guess “These Arms” is a song of reassurance. It is deeper than what society has made to be the weakness when we think of sex. When I think of sex, I think of sex as a spiritual connection you should have with somebody. I don’t think anyone should just do it with anybody. Energies get passed on. It is a very important way to think of love and intimacy. So, yeah, it is protecting an idea.”

You can stream “These Arms” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.